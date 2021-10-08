Childhood cancer rate in TN is a cause of concern

Chennai: As many as 3686 children of Tamilnadu and Puducherry get childhood cancer each year and only about 58 per cent of the children reach treating centre which means a whopping 42 per cent have no access to care within or outside the State.

WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer’s (GICC) aim for India is for at least 60 per cent survival rate by 2030, thereby saving an additional one million lives.

In its mission to achieve the WHO GICC goal of 60 per cent survival, National Society for Childhood Cancer Cankids Kidscan-Access2Care Aspirational Districts Project in association with BHEL was launched to provide medical assistance by way of diagnosis, drugs, medical supplies, prostheses, transplants, blood and blood products including single donor platelet kits etc with special focus on the 117 aspirational districts.

In Tamilnadu region Virudhunagar and Ramanathapurãm are the focussed districts under project. Training has been provided to Asha workers to provide care for childhood cancer.