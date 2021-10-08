Food supplement controls Covid symptoms, claims study

Madurai: A pilot clinical study conducted by a panel of Indo-Japanese team of medical experts has revealed that, Beta Glucans derived from a black yeast named Aureobasidium Pullulans, has been found to drastically reduce the adverse effects of the novel coronovirus in affected patients.

It also has been found to aid faster recovery to the affected patients by reducing the incidence of Covid sequelae.

Adult patients in the age group of 18-65 years were identified and split into 3 groups. All three groups received standard Covid treatment, while two groups were provided with the food supplement derived from Aureobasidium Pullulans, in two different measures. At the end of the study it was evident that the groups that received the supplement fared better than those who haven’t received it.

The patients of focus groups 2 and 3 recovered faster, and showed reduced symptoms of breathlessness and fatigue which are common in Covid affected patients. Their health parameters showed remarkable difference than those who had received only the standard Covid treatment.

The senior member of this team of medical experts Dr Raghavan, Kenmax Hospital, Madurai, said ‘this clinical study was funded by the Prefectural Government of Yamanashi and the Government of Japan, and we are thrilled with the very positive outcomes of the pilot study, where we were able to establish with irrefutable evidence that the Beta Glucan food supplement is improving the recovery and general health of Covid affected patients’.