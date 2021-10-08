Healthcare providers in TN join hands to fight NCDs

Chennai: Over the years, Tamilnadu has been facing a high incidence of dual disease (communicable and non-communicable) burden. Rising incidence of NCDs has put the State on high alert and healthcare providers are now joining hands for comprehensive care management providers.

To deal with dual disease burden effectively, leading hospitals of Tamilnadu have partnered with health-tech player DayToDay Health India (DTDHI).

In the last 3 months, DTDHI has partnered with SIMS, MGM, PSG and 11 other leading hospitals in Tamilnadu.

The partnership is aimed at transforming patient experience in acute care management. The virtual care platform and care services augment existing acute care programs by integrating continuous, holistic guidance that supports patients and their families, a release said.