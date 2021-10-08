HR&CE dept to start 4 colleges this year itself in TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu Higher Education Department has said that admissions will begin in this academic year in the four arts and science colleges of the HR&CE department.

Kolathur Shri Kabaleeshwarar Arts and Science College, Ottanchathiram Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts and Science college, Vilathikulam Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Arts and Science college and Thiruchengode Arulmigu Arthanaareswarar Arts and Science Colleges have been granted permission to function from temple lands and in temporary class rooms.

Admissions will immediately begin for BCA, B.Com, BBA, B.SC courses, the department said.

It may be noted that HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu inspected the Poompuhar Nagar at Kolathur where the Shri Kabaleeshwarar Arts and Science College will be housed. The institution will be built in six acres of land, he said.

‘HR&CE department has 2.5 acres of land at Poompuhar Nagar, another 3.5 acres of land notified as ‘Anadeenam’ will be soon transferred from the Revenue department to HR&CE,’ the Minister added.

Sekar Babu also said that for now 12 classrooms have been rented from a private school to conduct classes.

After the DMK came to power and Sekar Babu assumed charge as HR&CE Minister, an announcement was made that the department would start colleges in temple lands.