Ishari Ganesh has been elected the President of Tamilnadu Olympic association

The elections to the office-bearers of the TN Olympic association which takes place once in four years was held recently. 28 prominent sports bodies recognised by the TNOA elects the members and Ishari Ganesh was elected unanimously as the President of TNOA .

Those elected are N Ramachandran ( Executive President), Ishari K Ganesh (President), Aadhav Arjuna (General Secretary) and Sendhil V Thyagarajan ( Treasurer)