‘Maayon will bring laurels to Sibiraj’

Sibiraj is playing the lead role in Maayon and Tanya Ravichandran is his love interest. Sibiraj is playing the lead role in Maayon and Tanya Ravichandran is his love interest.

The movie is directed by Kishore N and is produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam of Double Meaning Production. Ram Prasad is handling cinematography and Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is composing music. The others in the star cast include K.S. Ravikumar, Radha Ravi, Bucks, Hareesh Peradi, and few more prominent actors.

The teaser of this film packaged with an audio description exclusively for visually challenged individuals was screened yesterday. Celebrities including SA Chandrashekar, Nakkeeran Gopal, Datto Radharavi and many other eminent personalities took part.

Radharavi said, Sathyaraj and myself are like brothers and Sibiraj is more like my son-in-law. When I was affected by Corona, it was Sathyaraj, who first gave me a call and enquired about my health condition. I am so glad to be working with Sibiraj in this movie. He is so identical to his father for the discipline and punctuality factors. He maintains a cordial and congenial relationship with everyone in the team. Directors have now become actors and it’s very much evident with SAC and KS Ravikumar. They have done a good job with the performances. Cinematographer Ram Prasad has done a fabulous job with his camera works. Art director Balasubramaniam has done a decorous job with his art department works. Producer Arun Mozhi Manickam has never been to the spots and gave us complete freedom It’s great to see a teaser exclusively released for the visually challenged people, and I express my heartiest thanks to the entire team.

Producer G Dhananjayan said, This is a very good and pleasant morning. The speech of Elango was amazing and he has captured us completely with it. Producer Arun Mozhi Manickam has become a screenwriter with this movie. Jayashree, head of visually challenged group has been doing lots of achievements, and I congratulate her for this gesture. A producer should always come up with fresh and new ideas. In this aspect, Arun Mozhi Manickam has done a fabulous job of having an audio description for the teaser of Maayon. Earlier, I had screened ‘Thaandavam’ for the visually challenged people, which was an exclusive screening. I request Arun Mozhi Manickam to do the same with this movie Maayon as well. Sibiraj has done a remarkable job with his performance in this movie. Kishore has come up with a brilliant directorial proficiency with this movie.

Director S A Chandrashekhar said, ‘I was astonished watching the teaser of this movie, and the success is already written all over it. Arun Mozhi Manickam has done a fabulous job and I congratulate him for this. This is a good beginning. I am so glad and emotional listening to the speech of Elango. He told that he is my fan and now I am his fan. The entire crew of Maayon has done a hard work and it is evident with the teaser. I wish the entire team for a grand success.’

Producer Arun Mozhi Manickam said, Maayon is a special movie for our production house of Double Meaning Production. The movie deals with a fresh and unique concept of God Vs Science, which is something new in the Tamil film industry. So we wanted to make sure that the movie offers something fresh and unique in every aspect. Of course, the full-length feature film will be a phenomenal experience for its spellbinding visuals, a unique story premise with promising performances by Sibiraj and others with Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s musical score as the icing on the cake.