Stage set for second phase rural civic polls

Chennai: The second phase polling of rural civic elections in nine districts of Tamilnadu will take place amid tight security tomorrow.

Polling will be held in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram districts. The polling, which will begin at 7 am will end at 6 pm.

A total of 27,003 posts are to be filled — 140 district panchayat ward members, 1,381 panchayat union ward members for 74 panchayat unions and 22,581 village panchayat ward members posts in 2,901 village panchayat presidents. Of the total strength of 27,003 posts, 2,981 candidates were declared elected unopposed and 79,433 candidates are in the fray in the elections.

In the first phase, polling was held for 78 district district panchayat ward member posts, 755 panchayat union ward member posts, 1,577 village panchayat president posts and 12,252 village panchayat ward member posts.

An estimated 74 per cent of the 41.93 lakh electorate have cast their ballots, as the first phase polling to rural local bodies in nine newly carved districts of Tamilnadu, passed off peacefully, Wednesday evening.

State Election Commission officials said barring some minor arguments between the cadres of the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK in some booths, no untoward incident was reported in any part of the nine districts, and the polling process passed off peacefully.