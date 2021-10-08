Stalin inspects Central Square

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today carried out inspection at the site where Central Square is shaping up.

The structure is being constructed opposite to the Chennai Central Railway Station by the Chennai Metro Rail at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The project is expected to provide a seamless link from suburban, MRTS, metro and MTC services to long distance trains and buses.

CMRL took over the site in front of Ripon Building and Victoria Hall in 2012 for construction of underground station and tunnels.

According to sources, the highlight of the project will be the Central Plaza building which will have 31 floors above the ground and will be surrounded by bus bays with several amenities for passengers.

It is said that motorists could also park their vehicles in the underground lot and there will be a three-level parking lot which can accommodate nearly 800 cars.