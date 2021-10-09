Covid-19: India records 19,740 new cases and 248 deaths

New Delhi: With 19,740 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,39,35,309 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 fatalities.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 94 crore, the Health Ministry said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,32,48,291, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September last year. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December last year. India crossed the two crore cases on 4 May and three crore cases on 23 June.

The Health Ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.