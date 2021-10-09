Disha Patani bats for skin care

Dabur India Ltd has announced the signing of Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the new face of its natural rose-based skin care brand Dabur Gulabari.

As the new brand ambassador for Dabur Gulabari, Disha will appear in multiple campaigns which will run across platforms.

‘Like with every other girl in the country, Dabur Gulabari was my first beauty care brand as a teenager. To me, this brand stands for both beauty and the unadulterated teenage spirit. So, it gives me great pleasure to become the face of Dabur Gulabari,’ the actress said.