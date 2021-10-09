Movie based on reality

After an average outing in his maiden directorial Valayal, Guri is put with his next 335 kilometer. After an average outing in his maiden directorial Valayal, Guri is put with his next 335 kilometer.

A former assistant of director Bharathiraja, the movie is based on real-life incidents. The movie is about crime against women.

Says Guru, ‘ We read reports of sexual crime against women in various newspapers. Those incidents pained me. It compelled me to do the film. My film talks about them in a hard way. Castration is being discussed’.

‘All my artistes gave their best. Wr have completed the shoot. The movie will be censored very soon’.

Basically the movie is about how a few women who are sexually abused come together to take revenge on the offenders. It will be a lesson for all, he winds up.