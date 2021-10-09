Movie based on reality

After an average outing in his maiden directorial Valayal, Guri is put with his next 335 kilometer.
A former assistant of director Bharathiraja, the movie is based on real-life incidents. The movie is about crime against women.
Says Guru, ‘ We read reports of sexual crime against women in various newspapers. Those incidents pained me. It compelled me to do the film. My film talks about them in a hard way. Castration is being discussed’.
‘All my artistes gave their best. Wr have completed the shoot. The movie will be censored very soon’.
Basically the movie is about how a few women who are sexually abused come together to take revenge on the offenders. It will be a lesson for all, he winds up.