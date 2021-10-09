Police file case against Annamalai, BJP cadres

Chennai: Police have filed cases against BJP cadres including the party’s State president K Annamalai for staging a protest and disturbing the public.

Cases have been filed under five sections for disturbing the public and placing advertisement boards without permission.

BJP’s State youth wing secretary Vinoj P Selvam, Karate Thiyagarajan and K K Selvam have also been booked.

BJP staged a protest on 7 October demanding that the State government lift restrictions on week-end worship at the temples, within 10 days and warned that the DMK dispensation’s attempt to ‘impose its ideology’ will result in a backlash from the people.

Annamalai said the DMK government was trying to push its ideology into people’s personal space and faith in the name of Covid-19 preventive measures.