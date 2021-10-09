Review: Doctor

A movie around child-trafficking and organ theft. Well, it may sound serious. But kudos to director Nelson Dhilipkumar for coming out with a dark humour on such a sensitive issue.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, Nelson has tried to steer clear of all cliches.

A serious Sivakarthikeyan with dialogues less than just two pages in the whole movie. Counter-punches and one-line comedy from Redin and Yogi Babu all through with Sivakarthikeyan as mute spectator, no gravity- defying stunts and emotional scenes make up the movie.

What begins within a family takes twists and turns due to kidnapping of a young girl and ends as an engaging entertainer.

Sivakarthikeyan as a military doctor on a mission is less of dialogues and more to emote. He pulls it off well. A tough challenge which he takes up and passes with flying colours.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is part of the story. Well, not a stereo-type heroine who runs around trees, romances and disappears.

Kudos to anchor Archana, Ilavarasu, Sunil Reddy and the rest, who pull it off well.

Vinay as baddie is passable.

However the real scene-stealers are Redin and Yogi Babu. Both with their one-liners and comical counters make it an entertaining affair.

Technically it is a sound film. Vijay Karthik’s camera captures landscapes of Goa well. Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM adds strength. He has used unconventional sounds for thrilling scenes.

If first half is racy and humourous, the latter part lags a bit. However Redin and Yogibabu make up for it.

Produced by KJR Studios & SK Productions, Doctor is a gripping watch.