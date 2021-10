Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi will next team up with director ARK Saravan (Maragadha Naanayam) for a fantasy film. Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi will next team up with director ARK Saravan (Maragadha Naanayam) for a fantasy film.

Said to be a big-budget film, the film will go on floors in December. The film will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the production company that also produced Hip Hop Aadhi’s recent release Sivakumarin Sabadham and his upcoming film Anbarivu.

The film will be shot predominantly in Pollachi and a few portions in Chennai.