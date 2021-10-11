18,132 new Covid cases: India posts highest recovery rate since March 2020

New Delhi: India has reported 18,132 new Covid-19 cases and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours. The current recovery rate is at 97.99 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The daily test positivity rate – number of positive cases identified per 100 – stands at 1.75 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 42 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,782 with 193 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 106 consecutive days now.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Covid-19 situation in India was under control but the people must not let their guard down.