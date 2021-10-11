Anti Indian trailer is out

YouTube reviewer Blue Sattai Maaran has now turned director with Anti Indian. The film is gearing up for release. The trailer of the movie was out recently. With actors Naren, Radharavi and Muthuraman, Maran has roped in several newcomers in the main roles.

Maaran said, ‘Initially the regional censor board watched the movie and denied any certification. We approached tribunal and were informed that Gauthami will watch the movie’.

Instead of her, Nagabharana watched the movie and gave 38 cuts which we felt would be unfair and hamper the show. We approached court as tribunal was dissolved. However after hearing our side, the court gave us a reprieve and we managed to get UA certificate with just minor cuts, he added.

The movie speaks about those who leads a selfish life without thinking about the society we live, Maaran said and added, ‘There were no threats to me, but many wanted to make sure Anti Indian is not released’.

Besides acting and directing, Maaran has scored music for the movie.

I am not worried about troubles that I faced for my first film. It has given m courage to give more quality films in future, he winds up.

Anti Indian produced by Adam Bawa will hit the screens soon.