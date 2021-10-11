India-China military talks fail

New Delhi: The latest round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders over the standoff in Ladakh broke down on Sunday, the Indian Army said and added that that the Chinese side was not agreeable and could not provide any forward-looking proposals.

According to an army statement, ‘During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas.’

It added: ‘The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.’

Meanwhile, China also indicated the talks had failed, with a statement from the Chinese military’s Western Theater Command saying, ‘India insists on unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations’.