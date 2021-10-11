Jiiva, Shiva come together for Golmal

After Kalakalappu 2, actors Jiiva and Shiva are set to reunite for director Ponkumaran’s upcoming fun-filled entertainer, Golmaal.

Produced by Jaguar Studios’ Vinod Jain, the film marks Ponkumaran’s first direct Tamil film. Having directed successful Kannada films, including the Tamil-Kannada bilingual, Charulatha, Golmaal will mark Ponkumaran’s first direct Tamil film.

An erstwhile assistant of K Bhagyaraj and KS Ravikumar, Ponkumaran had earlier written the story and screenplay of Rajinikanth’s Lingaa.

Golmaal will also mark the Tamil debut of actor Payal Rajput, who will work alongside Dharala Prabhu-fame Tanya Hope in the film, which boasts of a strong ensemble cast. In another first, Golmaal will have popular Kannada star Sadhu Kokila making his full-fledged Tamil debut with this film.

Traditional pooja was held in Chennai in which celebrities from film industry took part.

The likes of Dhananjayan, Vijay Antony, RB Choudhary attended the pooja.

The film will be fully shot in Mauritius. The makers are planning to begin the shoot in November and wrap the film in December. They are also eyeing a possible release in the first half of 2022.

The technical crew comprises cinematographer S Saravanan, music composer Arul Dev, editor Don Bosco, art director Siva, and lyricists Madhan Karki and Viveka.