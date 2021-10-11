T20WC winner to take home USD 1.6 mn

London: The winner of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runner-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday. London: The winner of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runner-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday.

All 16 competing teams will receive a part of the USD 5.6 million that has been allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each. The eight teams which miss out on a semi-final berth will get USD 70,000 each while sides that get knocked out in the first round will take home USD 40,000 each.