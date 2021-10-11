Tough to make sequels, says Sundar C

Aranmanai 3 will entertain all. But doing sequels for a successful movie is never easy. We have to retain the essence and also give audience a fresh feel, says actor-director Sundar C. Aranmanai 3 will entertain all. But doing sequels for a successful movie is never easy. We have to retain the essence and also give audience a fresh feel, says actor-director Sundar C.

Besides directing Aranmanai 3, Sundar C has also played a main character in the film. It stars Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Andrea Jeremiah returns to the franchise with Aranmanai 3. She had played a lead role in the first installment of Aranmanai. It also stars Vivek and Yogi Babu. Music is by Sathyaraj and camera by UK Senthilkumar. It will be released in theatres on 14 Oct by Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies.

Speaking at the media meet of Aranmanai 3, Sundar C said, ‘Aranmanai 3has a hood story and we mare it bigger and beautiful Arya has contributed immensely for the movie. He has been travelling with us even till its release now’.

He offered praise to all artistes including Rashi Khanna, Sakshi Agarwal besides the technical crew.

I am eagerly waiting to see how audience will receive the film, he added.

Arya on his part, said, ‘When Sundar C approached me for Aranmanai 3, I had hesitations. I haven’t seen any horror movie and doubted how will I be part of one. However Sundar C made me feel comfortable and taught me few tricks to do it. The whole unit was friendly and we worked long hours with energy and enthusiasm. I thank Red Giant for a grand release of the movie’.

Rashi Khanna on her part said, ‘It was a pleasure to be part of Aranmanai 3. Learnt a lot working with Arya. His dedication was amazing. I am pleased to be part of a Sundar C film. All things have come well in Aranmanai 3.

Sakshi Agarwal, Manobala, music composer Sathyaraj also spoke on the occasion