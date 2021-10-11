Wanted in murder case, DMK MP surrenders before court

Chennai: Days after CBCID had filed a case against Cuddalore DMK MP Ramesh on charges of murdering his employee, he surrendered before the Panruti court today.

A case had been filed against six persons including Ramesh in the death of a cashew industry worker Govindaraj.

Except Ramesh, the remaining five persons have been arrested. Sources said that Ramesh will be arrested soon. It is said that Govindaraj was working in the cashew industry belonging to Ramesh.

‘On 19 September Ramesh’s PA had informed Govindaraj’s family that he had passed away and his body was kept at the Panruti government hospital. Govindaraj’s family had found injury marks in his body and refused to take it from the hospital. They lodged a complaint at the Cuddalore Collector Office and also filed a petition at the Madras High Court. Based on the Court’s order Govindaraj’s body was taken to JIPMER hospital for examination,’ sources added.

Natraj, Alla Pichai, Sundar,Vinodh and Kandhavel are the other five accused in the case.