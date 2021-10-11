YouTuber Duraimurugan arrested, sacked from NTK

Chennai: Naam Tamizhar Katchi functionary and YouTuber Duraimurugan was arrested today at Nanguneri, for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin and others at a public meeting in Kanyakumari on Sunday.

Soon after he was arrested after his video of Sunday event went viral, Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman issued a statement, sacking Duraimurugan from the party.

Only in August, the Madras High Court granted bail to Duraimurugan, who was arrested by the Thanjavur district police for posting a defamatory video in his YouTube channel named ‘Saattai’ using pictures of late DMK leader M Karunanidhi and BJP functionary Khushbu Sundar.

The court had granted bail, after he filed an undertaking affidavit stating that he would not indulge in such acts in the future.

Further, he said that he would abide by the conditions of the court and he would not tamper with the evidence.