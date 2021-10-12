Covaxin gets emergency use approval for kids aged 2-18

New Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 has granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the 2-18 years age group.

The stage is set for the technical review of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, with the World Health Organisation’s policy expert group completing its evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

‘Covaxin’s trial was done on three age groups. The first group examined was between 12 -18 years, the second group was between 6- 12 years and the third age group was between 2-6 years,’ said Dr Sanjay K Rai, a professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Last week, the WHO’s expert group had reviewed Covaxin data submitted by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on 5 October. It was announced after the review that a final decision will be announced in a week after the risk-benefit assessment.