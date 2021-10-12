Madras HC questions TN govt on reopening of temples

Chennai: Madras High Court today asked the State government to submit its opinion of allowing devotees in temples on Vijayadasami which falls on Friday.

A petition requesting to reopen temples was filed in the court. When it came up for hearing, the Court had asked the government to respond by today.

It may be noted that the government has banned entry of devotees into places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition was moved by R Ponnusamy, a Coimbatore-based industrialist, against the government’s decision to close all temples in the State on account of pandemic.

‘The decision of the State government closing temples during this Navrathiri festival season has encroached the fundamental right to practise, profess and propagate guaranteed under the Article 25 of the constitution,’ he said in his plea.