Maoists, LTTE: NIA raids 23 places in southern States including Tamilnadu

Chennai: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids in southern states in places linked to maoists and in connection with the seizure of arms and drugs from a Sri Lankan fishing boat off Vizhinjam in Kerala recently.

Reports received here said the simultaneous raids were being held in Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

In Tamilnadu, the raids were on in 12 places including Chennai, Coimbatore, Theni, Krishnagiri and Sivaganga districts and Pollachi.

The raids were being conducted in the backdrop of the arrest of former member of LTTE intelligence wing in connection with the drug trafficking.

The former member of the LTTE intelligence wing, Satkunam alias Sabesan, a Sri Lankan National, was arrested by the NIA at his residence at Valasaravakkam in the city last week in connection with arms and drug trafficking from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and utilising the proceeds for supporting the revival of LTTE.

The NIA had registered the Vizhinjam Arms case on May one this year under sections 7 read with 25 (1AA) of Arms Act, against six Sri Lankan nationals based on the complaint of NCB that five AK 47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9 mm ammunition were seized along with 300 kgs of heroin off Minicoy coast upon interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Guard on 18 March.

The raids were also being conducted on suspected Maoist training centres and hideouts following receipt of by specific inputs that revealed a training programme targeting youth in the southern States by systematically indoctrinating them to the Maoist ideology.