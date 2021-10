Kamala arts production is bank rolling a pan India movie titled Criminal. A mystery thriller with a magical play, it stars Mahesh CP as the lead and Jahnavi & Fessy are the heroines. Kamala arts production is bank rolling a pan India movie titled Criminal. A mystery thriller with a magical play, it stars Mahesh CP as the lead and Jahnavi & Fessy are the heroines.

The first look poster has been launched by Vijay Sethupathi.

Directed by Arumugam Sasi Duri, it has cinematography by Kiran Dornala. Music isĀ by Apple pineappleĀ and editing is by Pavan Gowda. The movie is all set for release soon.