Oh Mana Penne to have digital premiere 22 Oct

Oh Mana Penne will release directly on Disney Hotstar. The makers have announced October 22 as the premiere date.

Oh Mana Penne is the official Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Pelli Choopulu.

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar are reprising the roles played by Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the original.

Oh Mana Penne is directed by debutant Kaarthikk Sundar. The film has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, with dialogues by Deepak Sundarrajan and editing by Kripikaran. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director.

It is produced by Studios LLP and A Havish Pictures in association with SP Cinemas.