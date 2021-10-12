Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali plans

A campaign film showcases actress Sara Ali Khan grooving to ‘Yeh Diwali PurplleWali’ giving the original song a twist, voiced by the ace singer Anushka Manchanda.

The campaign will also witness over 3000 influencers grooving to the song and choosing their beauty best this Diwali. Additionally, consumers stand a chance to win the coveted Papa Don’t Preach Lehenga worn by Sara Ali Khan in the campaign film.

Says Sara, ‘Purplle stands for inclusive and accessible beauty for all, and this Diwali they have empowered consumers to choose a free gift of their choice and claim some of the coolest beauty products. Bringing alive the essence of the campaign through a catchy tune, a quirky hook step, and recreating Bollywood’s most iconic song has been exciting.’