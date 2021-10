Rumours are abuzz that Keerthy Suresh will play Vijay’s pair in Thozha director Vamshi’s upcoming film with Vijay. The name of Rashmika is also being considered.

To be produced by Dil Raju, Vamshi is presently busy finalizing the cast and crew of the film. Sources say that veteran actor Prakash Raj will also be seen playing a pivotal character in the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with Beast with director Nelson.