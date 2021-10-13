Amazon India rolls out ‘Delivering Smiles’

Chennai: Amazon India has announced its aim to bridge the prevailing digital divide in the country, increase accessibility of digital devices for students from underprivileged communities, and thus empower them for a brighter future.

In line with this focus, and to strengthen the spirit of the festive cheer, the company announced the launch of ‘Delivering Smiles’ initiative, alongside the Amazon Great India Festival 2021.

The program will enable customers to experience the joy of giving and participate in the company’s objective to reduce the digital gap, a release said and added that Amazon will directly provide 20,000 digital devices to underprivileged young people, in partnership with over 150 large and small non-profit organizations, impacting over 100,000 students across India.