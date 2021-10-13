Brazil authorises BLS for visa processing in India

Chennai: BLS, a tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, announced that it has been authorised by The Embassy of Brazil in India for visa application processing.

Under this mandate, the company will be accepting visa applications from centres in Delhi and Mumbai in India. Commenting on this, Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International said, ‘we are glad to partner with The Embassy of Brazil in India to provide seamless visa processing across the country. We are already working with the Government of Brazil in Lebanon as well as China and this is the testimony of our best-in-class service delivery that they choose BLS for India as well.’