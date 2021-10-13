Motorola launches e40

Chennai: Motorola has announced the launch of its latest e series device, the e40.

‘Aimed at giving maximum value to consumers in the affordable segment, the moto e40 comes with segment leading 90Hz refresh rate and a differentiated punch hole design on its large 6.5” IPS LCD, HD+ display that takes immersive entertainment for consumers to a whole new level,’ said a company statement.

Further, the 48MP triple camera system is made for any moment, in any light, and from any angle, it said and added that the depth sensor works with the main camera to blur the background for professional-looking portraits.