NBBL, PhonePe partner to launch ClickPay

Chennai: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, has announced the launch of ClickPay for its customers in association with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL).

According to a release, ClickPay is a unique payment link that enables customers to make recurring online bill payments (electricity, water, gas, loan, etc) and removes the need to remember tedious account details associated with each biller/service.

This link sent by the biller will lead the customer directly to the payment page fetching the bill amount instantly. PhonePe is one of the first payment platforms to enable support for ClickPay, it added.