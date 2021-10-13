TAFE to reach out to 10 lakh farmers

Chennai: TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, has launched a nationwide tractor service campaign ‘Massey Service Utsav’ to ‘ensure a hassle-free cultivation season for the farmers’.

According to the company, the main objective is to benefit farmers by reducing the cost of maintenance and providing them with best-in-class service offered at 1500+ authorised workshops under the guidance of 3000+ highly skilled and well-trained mechanics across the country.

Maintenance services ensure 25 to 44 points check-up of each tractor to deliver high performance during the season.