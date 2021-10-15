AIADMK 50: Party HQ to be called as MGR Maaligai

Chennai: AIADMK top leaders and former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that the party’s head office in Royapettah will be called as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai’.

The decision has been taken as part of the party’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. A joint statement from the leaders said that a grand meeting will be organised to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations.

‘A special logo of the golden jubilee celebrations will be released. Medals with the logo will be presented to senior leaders of the party. Special events and competitions will be conducted as part of the celebrations. The winners will be given prizes during the grand meeting,’ the statement added.

The statement further said that to celebrate the golden jubilee years cadres can place advertisements and wall paintings.

On 17 October, the party has planned a grand celebration at the party office in which long time AIADMK cadres will be honoured.

Earlier, in a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the celebrations will also be held in neighbouring Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and in Andaman.