Alaya’s new assignment

Actress Alaya F has been named as the fresh face for Nykaa platform that celebrates the ‘Nakhrewali’.

‘As an actor and someone who lives in front of the camera lens, fashion is a big part of my professional and personal life. I play around with my wardrobe to express my personality, mood and what I am feeling on a particular day. So naturally, being the face of Nykaa Fashion is a milestone in itself. As an unmissable player in the world of fashion, their curations offer the best of styles where I get to discover new labels and trends. I am proud and excited to be a part of Nykaa Fashion’s journey,’ says Alaya.

Alaya will be seen flaunting new collections in the campaign film.