Anuradha Menon turns ambassador

Pizza Hut has roped in actress Anuradha Menon as its ‘magnetic ambassador’, to bring the ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ message alive through a cheeky yet confident marketing campaign.

This makes Pizza Hut one of the first few QSR chains in India to use a female ambassador as the face of the brand, it said.

Merrill Pereyra, managing director, Pizza Hut India subcontinent said, ‘it is my pleasure to welcome Anuradha on board as our magnetic ambassador, whose spontaneity and tremendous acting abilities make her a delight to watch.

I am excited to see how consumers react to not just our upcoming ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ campaign but also this new platform the brand is pivoting to.’