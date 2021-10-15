Don’t help Lankan army: Ramadoss to Centre

Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss today said that the Union government should support the UN Human Rights Commission to punish war criminals in Srilanka.

In a statement here, Ramadoss said, ‘I am shocked to know that India has decided to extend cooperation and intensify training with Srilankan military. Training and helping Srilankan army who are accused of the death of so many Eelam Tamils is betrayal.’

He further said that there is no proof that the training that the Srilankan military receives from the Indian government will be used only in a constructive way.

‘I am afraid that the training that the Lankan army receives will be used against the Tamils in Eelam,’ Ramadoss said and added that the Indian government should drop the idea.