Modi, Stalin pay tributes to Kalam

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other leaders today remembered former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary.

‘Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the ‘Missile Man’, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country,’ Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his message, Stalin urged everyone to take pledge to eradicate poverty, which Kalam considered as enemy to India’s growth. He said that born from a poor family, Kamal rose as a missile hero and then as the President of India.