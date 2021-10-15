Mysskin to direct SJ Suryah

Filmmaker Mysskin will team up with SJ Suryah for a cop-action thriller. Rockfort Entertainment, the producers of Mysskin’s upcoming film Pisaasu 2 will be bankrolling the new film.

Buzz is that Vidharth is also likely to play an important role. Interestingly, after the acclaimed Anjaathe, Mysskin is making a cop film nearly after twelve years.

Reports also say that Mysskin and SJ Suryah’s film will begin before the release of Pisaasu 2. S J Suryah awaits the release of Maanaadu in which he plays a cop. Directed by Venkatesh Prabhu, it has Silambarasan in the lead.