Review: Aranmanai 3

Sundar C and horror tales always a safe bet these days in Tamil cinema. The third part of his horror thriller Aranmanai begins with a plenty of promise. As usual it has colourful set of artistes, a huge palace and comedians trying to evoke laughter with one-liners.

Besides directing Aranmanai 3, Sundar C has also played a main character in the film. It stars Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Andrea Jeremiah returns to the franchise. She had played a lead role in the first installment of Aranmanai. It also stars Vivek, Yogi Babu, Manobala, Nalini Music is by Sathyaraj and camera by UK Senthilkumar.

As like earlier versions, there is a huge palace haunted by a spirit. Those living there starts tp feel eerie experiences and enters Sundar C who with the help of a few sets things right.

Arya plays the lead and he appears briefly in the movie. Raashi Khanna and Sakshi Agarwal play their part well. The comedy of Yogi Babu, Manobala, Vivek and Nalini work in parts. Sundar C does what he did in first instalment of the movie.

Technically the movie is rich. Huge sets amd wonderful cinematography by UK Senthilkumar adds to ita value. Sathya’s music is passable but leaves an impression with his BGMs.

On the whole Aranmanai 3 is for those who love horror tales.