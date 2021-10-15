Review: Udanpirappe

As the title suggests, it is the story of a deep bond between two siblings. Written and directed by Era Saravanan and bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast including Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, and Kalaiyarasan among others. Interestingly it is Jyotika’s 50th venture on screen.

Udanpirappe is about Mathangi (Jyotika) caught between his brother Vairavan ( Sasikumar) and her husband Sargunam ( Samuthirakani). If the former feels anything can be done to ensure justice is meted out to an individual, the latter wants to go by law of the land for anything and everything. This leads to difference of opinion between Sargunam and Vairavan who stay away from each other. The onus is on Jyotika tp get the two cone together. Set in Pudukottai backdrop, credits to director for gathering guts to speak about water scarcity affecting people there. The dialogues at places are razor sharp. Also Saravanan, has ensured less spoken especially in emotional scenes would strengthen the content.

Jyotika does a good show. Her body language specially considering that she did very few rural movies is appreciable. Her performance adds strength. Sasikumar as usual as a do-gooder and a devout family man pulls it off. Samuthirakani, does what he almost does in his other films. Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Naten form part of the cast. Cinematography is by Velra and he captures dry and barren land well. D Imman’s BGMs are good.

On the whole, Udanpirappe out in Amazon Prime is a decent watch.