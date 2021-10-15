Samikssha turns producer with Bhraamak

Samikssha Bhatnagar has turned producer with her latest short film Bhraamak. It’s a psychological thriller and it stars Samikssha Batnagar and Jai Shankar Tripathi. This also marks the directorial debut of Rishi Singh into films.

Samikssha has already made a mark as an actress and she is known for her inimitable comic timing. The film is slated to release on several other big platforms in days to come.



The film has been written by Alaukik Rahi and the VFX design is by Shashank Jha, Music and Cinematography by Rishi Singh and Singer Jazim Sharma.



Samikssha says, ‘ I promise to do quality work and deliver value entertainment to my audience and I just need all your love.