Annaatthe gets UA certificate

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, which is gearing up for a Deepavali release next month, has been censored. It has managed UA certificate.



The film, which is directed by Siva , has a star cast that includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keethy Suresh, Jagapathy Babu and Prakash Raj, to name a few. The film, which has its music by Imman, has Vetri as its cinematographer and Ruben as its editor. Two songs and teaser from the film were released recently to huge reception.