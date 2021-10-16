Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: The number of new Covid-19 cases has continued to drop in Tamilnadu. On Friday, the State added 1,245 new cases and 16 deaths to the Covid-19 registry.

The fresh cases included two returnees from New Delhi and Karnataka, respectively. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,442 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,33,534, leaving 15,238 active infections, a bulletin said.

Chennai district stayed at the top of the table with 167 cases, followed by Coimbatore where 139 persons were found infected.

The other districts with most number of cases were Chengalpattu, 92, Erode, 91, and Tiruppur, 71.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, there has been a gradual drop in the number of people getting inoculated this week. From 1.3 lakh during the start of the week, it dropped to 54,573 on Friday.

A total of 1,35,760 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,91,53,252.

