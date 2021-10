Dhanush has commenced shooting for his elder brother Selvaraghavan’s new directorial film Naane Varuven today.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film and Yamini Yagnamurthy who cranked the camera for Arun Matheeshwaran’s Saani Kaayidhaam starring Keerthy and Selvaraghavan is handling the cinematography for Naane Varuven.