Heavy rainfall alert issued to Tamilnadu

Chennai: Many places in Tamilnadu are likely to experience rains during the weekend with the Meteorological department predicting an increase in rainfall due to prevailing weather systems and convective activity.

The department said that for the next 48 hours, strong wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned above.

A low-pressure area is forecast to move westward over the Bay of Bengal. IMD has placed Tamilnadu, south interior and coastal Karnataka and Kerala under an orange alert.

According to weather experts, very heavy rains are expected over parts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.