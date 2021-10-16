Jai Bhim trailer is out

Amazon Prime Video launched the official teaser of the much-awaited courtroom drama Jai Bhim. The movie features Suriya in the lead as an lawyer.

The film, which also showcases the talents of Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, is also about the struggles of certain sections of people in a divided society.

Jai Bhim has been written and directed by T.J. Gnanavel. The music is by Sean Roldan, which is the industry name of Tamil composer Raghavendra Raja Rao. Suriya and his wife and co-star Jyotika have produced the movie under the 2D Entertainment banner.