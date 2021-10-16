Samantha signs a bi-lingual

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual produced by Dream Warriors Pictures.

The film will be directed by debutant Shantharuban Gnanasekaran. Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors took to Twitter to announce the news. Happy to have @Samanthaprabhu2 onboard for our next Bilingual film!! #Production#30. #Tamil #Telugu @DreamWarriorpic written & directed by @Shantharuban87 (sic), he wrote.

Samantha is awaiting the release of director Gunasekhar’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.