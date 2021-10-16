Sasikala pays floral tributes at Jaya memorial

Chennai: For the first time after being released from prison, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide and expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala today visited ‘Amma Memorial’ and paid her tributes. This comes at a time when the AIADMK is getting ready for its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes at the memorial, Sasikala said, ‘Cadres know the reason behind my late visit to the memorial. I have spent more than half of my life with Jayalalithaa. Whatever was in my heart for the past five years, I have shared it now with Jayalalithaa. I am leaving with the belief that Jayalalithaa and MGR will save the party and the cadres.’

Sasikala visited the memorial with the AIADMK flag in her car and was accorded a warm welcome by the cadres. She also offered prayers at the Srinivasa Perumal temple in T Nagar on her way to the Jaya memorial.

The visit has come days after the local rural body poll results, in which the AIADMK managed to win few seats. Having secured defeats in both the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK’s performance in these polls were closely watched.

Responding to Sasikala’s visit to Jaya’s memorial, former Minister D Jayakumar said, ‘She can be given an Oscar award for her acting, but people and AIADMK cadres will not believe it. Several people visit Jaya’s memorial everyday and Sasikala is one among them.’

Meanwhile, Sasikala’s nephew V N Sudhakaran who was also convicted in the disproportionate asset case was released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru today.

Sudhakaran, along with Sasikala and Ilavarasi, was convicted in a disproportionate assets case to undergo four years of imprisonment.

While Sasikala was released on January 27, Ilavarasi was released from jail on February 5, earlier this year, after the duo paid the fine. However, Sudhakaran was languishing in prison due to non-payment of the fine, as the court had ordered the accused to serve one more year of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Meanwhile, even as Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa memorial, senior AIADMK leaders gathered at the party headquarters and discussed future course of action.